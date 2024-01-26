Jake Paul has once again seized the internet's attention, this time in a hilarious gym encounter with WWE legend John Cena

Following a podcast recording session, John Cena, renowned for his “You can't see me” catchphrase, joined Logan Paul to surprise Jake during his training. The resulting video, shared on Jake Paul's Instagram, quickly became the talk of social media.

In the video, Cena stands nonchalantly near the boxing ring as Jake approaches, seemingly unaware of Cena's presence. Playing along with the invisible act, Jake acts puzzled, searching for Cena and extending an imaginary hand in greeting. Cena responds in kind, saying, “My man, it's a pleasure to meet you,” with perfect comedic timing. Logan then steps in to humorously inform Jake, “He's here,” pointing directly at the clearly visible Cena.

The light-hearted exchange captures Cena's wrestling persona and showcases the Paul brothers' knack for social media theatrics. Fans, playing along with the joke, flooded the comments with humorous responses. One fan cleverly questioned, “How tf did Logan see him???” while another added a touch of mystery, asking, “Who are they talking to?” The interactive nature of the video was evident as fans contributed to the narrative, turning a simple clip into a shared, humorous experience.

Amidst the banter, one fan playfully brought in a competitive angle, jesting, “@ksi could have seen him that's why he's better,” referring to the rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul. The diverse fan responses collectively underline the impact of the video, turning it into a social media sensation and affirming Jake Paul's ability to engage and entertain his audience in unexpected ways.