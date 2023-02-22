Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally going to fight on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. The bout has been postponed over and over again, but Paul is finally receiving his chance to go head-to-head with Fury. Jake Paul hasn’t been shy about calling Fury out, and he sent Fury a fiery message ahead of their highly-anticipated fight, per Jake Paul on Twitter.

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it, you’re going to be retired from boxing after this,” Paul said. “You’re going to be disowned by your family. You’re going to go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you.”

Jake Paul has been criticized in the past for not fighting true boxers. But Tommy Fury has carved out a boxing career and will present a challenge for Paul.

Their bout has been postponed twice already due to varying circumstances, much of what Paul blamed on Fury. The hype leading up to their fight has been immense and will draw no shortage of attention.

Paul added more to his NSFW warning to Fury, stating that he’s coming to “take your f**king head off.”

“I’m coming to take your f**king head off, decapitate you,” Paul continued. “I’m a mean, angry person deep down, I’m going to take out all of it on your f**king face. And there’s nothing you can do to f**king beat me. I’m built different, I want this more than you.”

Jake Paul did not hold back by any means. Tommy Fury will do everything in his power to make Paul eat his words. This is destined to be a thrilling event.