Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to have their pre-fight press conference on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, but Fury said he wasn’t going to arrive in Riyadh until February 16th ahead of their bout on February 26th. The Brit no-showing resulted in Paul absolutely going off on his bitter rival, saying he’s not only disrespectful to the sport but also calling him a “flake”.

Via TMZ Sports:

“I’m used to his behavior at this point,” the Problem Child said. “He’s unprofessional, he’s a flake, he’s not a serious businessman, and he’s not a serious fighter.”

“He’s gonna have to pay for all the times he pulled out,” Jake Paul continued. “All the business people he screwed over. It’s disrespectful. There are some of the biggest names in boxing, some of the biggest promoters in the world, some of the most influential people in the world, one of the greatest countries in the world, and he doesn’t want to show up ’cause a ‘private matter’ — cool. We all have private matters.”

Roasted. Of course, Fury previously bowed out of two fights with Paul. Once because of an injury, and the second time due to visa issues. You can’t really disagree with Paul for putting Fury on blast, either. Everyone is there for the press conference yet he decides to not show up. It does look unprofessional.

Nevertheless, the two will let their fists do the talking later this month in the much-anticipated matchup. Both fighters are undefeated thus far in their brief pro boxing careers.