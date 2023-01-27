Headline maker Jake Paul and budding star Tommy Fury, younger half-brother of boxing all-time great Tyson Fury, will officially clash Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. The long-anticipated bout was originally scheduled a day earlier before being moved to that Sunday. There will likely be plenty of verbal jabs and controversy along the way.

Paul, a YouTube phenom and now notable professional boxer, has become one of the sport’s leading draws as he has consistently positioned himself in high-profiles matches. He has amassed an unblemished 6-0 record, most recently defeating UFC legends Tyron Woodley II (via knockout) and Anderson Silva (decision). Fury (8-0) will be the first professional boxer he has ever knocked gloves with, though.

Paul and Fury have tried two times before to organize the fight, but fell into snags before they could come face-to-face in the ring. Neither athlete will shy away from trash-talk, which will only further stoke the buzz behind the battle. Paul is not the only one who will be asked to prove his boxing acumen, as Fury’s own commitment has been put under the microscope after a stint on reality television back in 2019.

The venue for the event is particularly interesting and could give Paul the home-crowd support. He accompanied his brother Logan Paul to Saudi Arabia last November for his main-event match at WWE’s Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel. The electric atmosphere will likely not faze the “The Problem Child.” In fact, he might feed off it.

Fury is obviously no stranger to the limelight himself and will be determined to oust Paul from the sport altogether. He last defeated Daniel Bocianski by decision in April 2022. Fury will have excruciating pressure on him to look the part of a legitimate boxer and soundly defeat Paul.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are set to compete at 185 pounds in what should promise to be a spectacle, regardless of what actually happens in the fight.