Jake Paul tweet fanboying Anderson Silva resurfaces after fight announcement

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have finalized a boxing match which is set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 29. After the fight was confirmed, an old tweet from Paul surfaced online, in which his much-younger self was clearly a huge Silva fan. In the tweet, Paul was expressing his joy over having met Silva back in Ohio in 2012 and a steak restaurant. Fast forward a decade, and the two will be exchanging blows in the boxing ring.

@SpiderAnderson do u remember coming to Ohio at Quaker steak and lube ? I got your autograph haha ur the man I'll never forget that stuff !! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 29, 2012

All that fanboying will need to be put to the wayside when Paul and Silva enter the ring in late October. Back then, Paul was primarily still a YouTuber, but he’s expanded into other ventures since, including a semi-professional career as a boxer.

Paul has earned an undefeated boxing record by taking down a couple of washed-up MMA fighters in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, YouTuber AnEsonGib, and ex-NBA player and Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. Silva will be far and away his toughest task since he started pursuing boxing, if the fight ends up happening.

Paul has had a number of fights canceled in the waning moments in 2022, for a variety of reasons. His fight with Tommy Fury, which was teased for many months, fell through. As did his bout with Hasim Rahman Jr, which was called off due to his opponent’s inability to make weight.

Jake Paul finally has his fight, and we’re sure fans will be bringing this tweet up in the days leading up to the showdown in Phoenix. While Paul will be fighting one of his role models, Silva will be determined to put an end to the controversial entertainer’s run in boxing.