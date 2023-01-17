The third time is a charm, right? After the previous two bouts between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were canceled, the two boxers have agreed once again to step in the ring and settle their differences on February 25th, as reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Fury backed out in 2021 due to an injury and then couldn’t enter the United States for the 2022 matchup. These two have been beefing for years now, going back and forth with each other on social media. Tyson Fury, Tommy’s brother, has even chimed in at times.

Paul last fought UFC legend Anderson Silva and won by unanimous decision, moving to 6-0 in his professional boxing career. Fury will be the first legitimate opponent the Ohio native will face. As for the Brit, his last match wasn’t as competitive, beating Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout in Dubai.

Considering the hate Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have for each other, this should be a doozy. Both fighters are likely going to earn a bag of money given the hype and anticipation to see them go head-to-head after years of attacking each other online.

Ultimately, we’ll have to see if the fight actually goes through this time. It’s unknown at this point where it will take place, but there is a belief the bout could end up being in Saudi Arabia. Both previous meetings were scheduled to be in the States, in Florida and then New York. Jake Paul found a last-minute opposition for last August’s bout, eventually knocking out Tyron Woodley.