Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday night in Dallas, but he looked more like someone gearing up for World War III when he arrived at American Airlines Center riding a tank.

Say what you want about Paul, but the man definitely knows how to get people's attention.

Jake Paul pulled up to his fight against Nate Diaz in a TANK 😳pic.twitter.com/dg0ZPVA77n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

Paul also arrives at the venue of his showdown against the former UFC star with a 6-1-0 boxing record. He's won four of his fights via knockouts, and he's certainly looking to add Diaz to his growing list of victims. Paul has every reason to want to beat Diaz in as sensational of a manner as possible, considering that this will be his first fight after a loss. He suffered his first loss back in February via a split decision at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Before falling prey to Fury, Paul had scored victories over the likes of Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and even MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul has yet to lose in bouts against someone with a defined MMA background, and he has zero plans of seeing that streak end when he steps inside the ring against Diaz.

Unlike Jake Paul, Diaz has zero professional experience in boxing. However, Diaz has a 22-13-0 MMA record with four knockout wins and 14 submission victories. He can't use his grappling skills to neutralize Paul's power, but it's still going to be interesting to see his game plan versus the YouTube star. Diaz last fought in September 2022 in a win (submission) against Tony Ferguson in UFC 279.