The time has finally come and we'll see the boxing match everyone has been waiting for. The worlds of Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts will clash once again as boxer Jake Paul takes on MMA legend Nate Diaz in his boxing debut. The lead-up to this fight has been crazy and all scores will be settled on Saturday. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Paul-Diaz prediction and pick.

Jake Paul is 6-1 as a pro boxer with four knockouts to his name. Paul's most impressive wins came against former UFC Champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, where he knocked Woodley out once and boxed an MMA GOAT to a unanimous decision. When faced against Tommy Fury, Paul lost via split decision. Now, he's back to fight another MMA fighter in a battle that's been a long time coming. Paul stands 6'1″ with a 76-inch reach.

Nate Diaz will be making his professional boxing debut against Paul on Saturday night. As a mixed martial artist, he's 21-13 with four knockout wins and four decision wins. He's a former UFC Champion and will be well on his way to the Hall of Fame when he hangs the gloves up. None of that matters to Diaz, however, as he's doing this purely to shut Jake Paul up and defend the sport of MMA. Diaz stands 6'0″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Odds

Jake Paul: -460

Nate Diaz: +320

Will the Fight Go the Distance? (YES): +168

Will the Fight Go the Distance? (NO): -215

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

TV: ESPN+ & DAZN Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN+, DAZN

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jake Paul Will Win

There's not much to say in denying Jake Paul as a serious boxer at this point. He's devoted the better part of the last five years to transforming his body and immersing himself in the sport. Whether people like it or not, Jake Paul is a real boxer with real skills and apparently, a real favorite to win this fight. We've seen Paul handle former UFC greats likes Woodley and Silva, but neither of those guys were as freshly removed from their careers as Diaz. When faced with a real boxer like Tommy Fury, Paul struggled with some of his footwork and fundamentals. He got frustrated when met with Fury's technique, so it's clear he still needs more experience against real boxers in the ring.

It's certain that Paul has sufficient power in his hands to land a knockout blow to any opponent. He doesn't move his feet a ton, but instead plants and fires his combinations. That sort of tactic may work against a guy who presses forward like Nate Diaz, but Paul will still have to be mindful of his defense. With the fight priced to not go the distance, Paul has the advantage in earning the knockout. He's got a much fresher chin and hasn't gotten hit at all compared to Diaz. He's the heavy favorite for a multitude of reasons, but his training and experience in the sport over the last three years could prove to be the difference.

Why Nate Diaz Will Win

While it's Diaz's first official boxing fight, it won't be the first time he puts the gloves on in the ring. All throughout his MMA career, Diaz has trained with boxers of all levels in California and is more than comfortable exchanging hands in the ring. Many will point to recent viral videos of Diaz training and say he doesn't stand a chance. Those people probably don't know Nate Diaz. No matter the situation, Nate Diaz will continue to march forward and land his strikes at a frantic pace. He can fight a five-round MMA fight in his sleep, so this bout should be a breeze in terms of his cardio. If Diaz can push Paul into the later rounds, Jake Paul may be overwhelmed in seeing Diaz continually walk him down.

The biggest question is how Diaz will be able to move and strike in a boxing situation. He's so accustomed to clinching and grappling during his fights that he may feels uncomfortable following some of the limitations of boxing and its rules. Diaz has 13 of his MMA wins by submission and he's never been known to be a huge power puncher. Diaz will have his best chance of winning this fight via decision and taking Paul into the deep waters. If Nate Diaz can hang in and be the one advancing in the ring, we could see him steal a decision.

Final Jake Paul-Nate Diaz Prediction & Pick

While this fight is priced to end early, I don't see a world where Nate Diaz gets knocked out cleanly by Jake Paul. We've seen Diaz have his trouble with bleeding in the past, so a stoppage due to a cut seems a lot more likely when envisioning a win for Jake Paul. Otherwise, Nate Diaz is going to stick around for all 10 rounds and stay in Jake Paul's face. While this may be more about getting a paycheck for Diaz, he's fighting with the entire world of MMA on his back. Of course, we'll take the juice with Nate Diaz for the prediction and take him to win this by decision.

Final Jake Paul-Nate Diaz Prediction & Pick: Nate Diaz (+320)