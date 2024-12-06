The New York Knicks were at home on Wednesday night against a Charlotte Hornets team that is battling a current injury storm. But the Knicks could have injury concerns of their own. Knicks star Jalen Brunson left the game during the third quarter and was seen heading for the locker room, as per Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News. Brunson apparently took a hit to his back earlier in the game but managed to play through it. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jalen Brunson exits Hornets game amid injury scare
The Knicks star was seen exiting the game during the third quarter.
