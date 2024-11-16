On Friday night, the New York Knicks were in control for much of their NBA Cup contest against the Brooklyn Nets. But the Knicks of all teams would know that there is no such thing as a safe lead in today's NBA. The Nets managed to overcome a 21-point deficit to take a one-point lead late, putting the Knicks in a familiar spot that surely gave them some deja vu in light of their heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bulls two days ago. This time, however, Jalen Brunson left nothing to chance.

With 11 seconds left in the game, Brunson caught the ball against Dorian Finney-Smith on the left wing with the Knicks down by one to the Nets, 122-121. Brunson then took a single jab step to create some space and pulled from beyond the arc — swishing the ball through the net with ease to redeem himself after the crushing in-and-out miss in their defeat to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Similar to the Knicks' near-win on Wednesday, Brunson's go-ahead shot put them at such an advantageous position, only for him to leave some time on the clock to allow the opposition to potentially regain the lead. This time, however, the Knicks won't be denied — with Mikal Bridges rejecting Schroder's game-tying layup attempt at the death.

The Knicks had to fit themselves through many hoops just to pull out the victory. They were without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the game due to a knee injury, and then OG Anunoby fouled out with 4:15 in the game. But New York withstood a furious comeback attempt from their crosstown rival and they move to 6-6 on the season as a result.

Knicks fans explode in a frenzy after outlasting Nets in thrilling NBA Cup game

It always means something extra for Knicks fans when they take on the Nets. There is a fight for New York City supremacy, and especially after the Knicks' major moves this past offseason, it would be such a shame if they lose to the Nets in their first matchup of the season.

Jalen Brunson, however, showed that he remains the king of New York City, thrilling fans in the process after leading the Knicks to victory with a 37-point night on 12-20 shooting from the field.

“Brunson in the clutch ✅ Bridges on D ✅ It wasn’t a perfect game, but the Knicks are starting to figure things out,” @LT__Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Loved everything I saw from Brunson tonight. The coaching up the rooks, the shots, the game winner and the passing. More please,” @n_j156 added.

“BIG BODY BRUNSON #11 STAYS THE KING,” @kdkyrienyc furthered.

It was also poetic for the Knicks that it was Mikal Bridges who sealed the win for them after the Nets received a plethora of draft picks in the Bridges blockbuster trade.

“Kinda funny how Nets fan accounts were clowning Bridges and his defense all season, but it came down to a game sealing block by Bridges. Sorta poetic,” @DuccTaped wrote.

“Bridges getting the game winning block against the Nets is diabolical 🥲🥲🥲🥲,” @_halema_ added.