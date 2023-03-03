Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the single best prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. He enters the pro ranks off the back of consecutive national championships, and an accolade-ridden career. There’s no doubt that Carter will be one of the first names read by commissioner Roger Goodell on draft day. The question on the minds of many is which team will be the one to pick him?

There are plenty of teams who could use a defensive tackle, but needing one is a completely different story. We’re talking teams that don’t currently have a good option or set of options at the position, or are losing theirs to free agency or retirement. These teams also have to be in a position to pick Jalen Carter. The Green Bay Packers need a defensive tackle, but there’s no hope Carter would be on the board for their pick at 15th overall.

Realistically speaking, there are two teams who sit high enough in the draft order and have a need at Carter’s position. We’re not going to be entertaining the thought of trades for now.

Just looking at the draft order as is, which teams are the best fit for a player like Jalen Carter? Let’s get into that.

If, by some miracle, Jalen Carter escapes the grasp of the Bears, his next best fit would be Seattle at fifth overall. Sure, he could go between first and fifth, but none of the teams between Chicago and Seattle need a defensive tackle quite like the Seahawks do. Much like the Bears, the Seahawks are starved for interior pressure on defense and need a cornerstone at the position to build around.

The benefit for the Seahawks is having two first-round picks, thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. In fact, their fifth overall pick originally belonged to the Broncos before that trade. This means that even if they miss out on Jalen Carter, their options are wide open at fifth. Since they have the 20th overall pick as well, there’s little to no pressure surrounding fifth overall.

Whoever lands Jalen Carter is likely to be a very happy team. Fans of that team should rest easy knowing the kind of player they were able to draft, and that they should be able to enjoy his services for quite a while.

Obviously, the first overall pick could very well be where Carter finds himself selected. The Chicago Bears hold that pick, and are in need of some help on the interior of their defensive line. Of course, they’ve also been fielding potential trade offers, but it currently seems unlikely any deal will be struck.

Carter fits the mold of player the Bears would look for on the interior. He’s big, strong, fast, and can get to the quarterback. For years that role was filled by Akiem Hicks, but of course, he left for Tampa Bay last offseason. Carter would give the Bears a long-term answer to interior pressure, and a perfect centerpiece to build their defense around.

In all honesty, this is Carter’s most likely landing spot. As mentioned, it seems increasingly unlikely that pick will be traded by the day. Assuming the Bears stick at one, it would be pretty shocking if they were to talk themselves into picking anyone else at first overall.