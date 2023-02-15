The Super Bowl is now over, which means one thing. It’s 2023 NFL Draft season! It is time to put 2022 in the rearview mirror and start thinking about the future of franchises. And, of course, the future starts at quarterback. You can’t start any draft discussion without talking about the 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks first.

This year, there are three QBs who will come off the board in the first four or five picks and at least four, if not five, in Round 1. Those top QBs include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis at the top.

The question is, in what order will the league draft these QBs? A lot will change between now and April 27, especially with the NFL Combine kicking off on February 28. Before we get these players’ official measurements and see (at least some of) them throw, let’s take a look at the 2023 draft quarterback power rankings.

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

The top four 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks — Bryce Young, Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson — will be off the board in the first 10 picks or so. The biggest intrigue outside of where those four end up is if there will be a fifth QB in the first round.

If there is, Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker should be that name.

Hooker burst onto the quarterback power rankings scene in October when he threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Vols to a 52-49 upset over Alabama. A few weeks later, though, Georgia held him to just 195 yards in the air.

The QB prospect was getting a ton of first-round draft buzz during the season before a torn ACL ended his season. While that injury may push him out of the first round and even out of the 2023 NFL season, it may be a blessing in disguise for any team that gets this skilled QB and a natural leader.

4. Anthony Richardson, Florida

If NFL teams made draft decisions solely on how a QB looks throwing the ball in shorts and a tank top, Florida Gators signal-caller Anthony Richardson would be the No. 1 overall pick, no question.

At 6-foot-4, 232 pounds with a rocket arm, lightning-quick release, and athleticism to burn, Richardson is the most talented of the 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks.

However, putting it all together on the field hasn’t fully happened yet. Richardson had two 400-plus passing yard games this season and seven games with less than 200 yards passing. Whoever drafts the Gator will have to put a lot of work into him, but if they do, the ceiling could be astronomical.

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

In many 2023 NFL draft quarterback power rankings, you’ll find Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller C.J. Stroud as the No. 2 QB between Bryce Young and Will Levis. However, in this one, Stroud doesn’t beat either of them out.

Stroud is a solid QB who is able to throw the ball all over the field. And at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, he has the athleticism to be a modern NFL signal-caller. The issue is he didn’t use that athleticism through much of his OSU career.

He did show flashes of some Josh Allen or even Justin Fields-like running ability in the College Football playoffs, but at the combine, he’ll have to answer for why he didn’t use that component of his game more often.

2. Will Levis, Kentucky

Speaking of Josh Allen, that’s the NFL comp you’ll hear most often for Kentucky QB Will Levis. Like Allen, he is a big guy at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, and plays the game with a linebacker mentality at times.

Also, like Allen, Levis had an excellent second-to-last college season before most of his talent left, hurting him in his senior year.

Will Levis has all the tools to be a star QB in the NFL, and he looks the part. If teams can look past his 2022 struggles, they’ll get a player who could be the best of this bunch.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Bryce Young has drawn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes for how he moves in the pocket and even Stephon Curry for how he sees the field, unlike other players.

Unfortunately, Young’s weight is closer to Curry’s than Mahomes’. With program measurements of 6 feet and 194 pounds, the combine will tell a lot as to where Young finally ends up in the 2023 NFL draft quarterbacks power rankings.

If he does end up at or above those measurements, it will assuage many NFL talent evaluators’ fears. If he’s closer to 5-foot-10, 180-pounds, there could be problems believing he can stay healthy at the next level.