The Denver Nuggets will travel to Beandown to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets lost 126-121 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. It was a 58-58 tie at halftime. Then, the Nuggets led by five going into the third quarter. But they blew the lead and could not hold on. Nikola Jokic led the way with a double-double, going off for 25 points and 19 rebounds. Additionally, Michael Porter added 20 points. Jamal Murray had 17 points, while Aaron Gordon added 16. Likewise, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 points, while Reggie Jackson had 10. The Nuggets shot 50.6 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from the triples. But the Nuggets also allowed the Sixers to shoot 56.6 percent from the field, including 48.8 percent from beyond the arc. Somehow, the Nuggets lost despite winning the board battle 46-32. But 10 turnovers did not help, either.

The Celtics defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-98. It was 30-25 Celtics after the first quarter. Also, it was 70-45 at halftime. The Celtics finished the blowout in the second half. Significantly, Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points. Jrue Holiday added 22 points. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown added 21 points. The Celtics shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 47.6 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the board battle 54-41. The Celtics also blocked six shots and had five steals.

The Celtics lead the regular-season series 60-38. Ultimately, they split the series last season. The Celtics are 6-4 over 10 games in this series. Furthermore, they are 4-1 over the past five games at TD Garden against the Nuggets. The Nuggets defeated the Celtics 123-111 at home last season, while the Celtics defeated the Nuggets 131-112 at the TD Garden.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Celtics Odds

Denver Nuggets: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Boston Celtics: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets are 18-23-1 against the spread. Additionally, they are 7-14 against the spread on the road. The Nuggets are 6-11 against the spread as a road underdog. Moreover, the Nuggets are 2-6-1 against the spread with a rest advantage.

Jokic continues to be everything for this Denver team. So far, he is averaging 25.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Jokic is also shooting 58.1 percent from the field. Ultimately, he is the best player on this team and is capable of being the best player in the entire NBA. Murray has been good as well, averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Porter has been solid, averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Gordon has continued to shoot the ball well, averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Additionally, Jackson is averaging 11.8 points per game.

The Nuggets remain a top-5 shooting team and a top-10 three-point shooting team. However, they are struggling from the charity stripe this season. The Nuggets are average on the boards. Yet, they continue to handle the basketball well. The Nuggets are a little more inconsistent on the defensive rim.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic can get hot and find ways to get to the rim and distribute the ball to his teammates. Then, they must find a way to contain Tatum and Brown.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are 20-18-2 against the spread. Also, they are 12-7 against the spread at home. The Celtics are also 12-7 against the spread as a home favorite. Likewise, the Celtics are 4-3 against the spread with a rest disadvantage.

Tatum continues to be one of the best players in the game, averaging 27.1 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Additionally, Brown has been good too, averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Holiday has been a great third piece for this offense, averaging 13 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field.

The Celtics remain one of the most efficient teams in the league when they are at the charity stripe. Likewise, they continue to be great from beyond the arc. The Celtics are also one of the best in the league on the boards. Moreover, they handle the ball exceptionally well. Scoring on the Celtics is not easy, either, as they are one of the top-5 shot-blocking teams in the league.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum and Brown can continue to rack up points. Then, the defense needs to contain Jokic.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets will have their hands full in an arena that is hostile. The Celtics have yet to lose a home game this year. Expect them to find a way to cover the spread here against a Denver team that is different on the road than they are at home.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -5 (-110)