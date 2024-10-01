Ja'Marr Chase's net worth in 2024 is $25 million. Chase is one of the most exciting receivers the NFL has seen in the past few years. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Chase fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Here's a look into Ja'Marr Chase's net worth in 2024.

What is Ja'Marr Chase's net worth in 2024: $25 million (estimate)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ja'Marr Chase's net worth in 2024 is $25 million. This is according to MSN.

Born in Harvey, Louisiana, Chase spent most of his life before moving on to the pros around his hometown. He went to Archbishop Rummel High School in a town close to Harvey, where he was a complete star.

Due to his immense play for this high school, many universities around the country were interested in bringing him to the squad. However, Chase was adamant to stay close to home. Thus, in February of 2018, it was clear that Chase will be the new wide receiver of the LSU Tigers.

At LSU, Chase had a fruitful couple of seasons. In his freshman year, he started just eight games, but he completely exploded in his sophomore campaign. The Tigers got one of the best NCAA wide receivers in history, as Chase had 84 catches, good enough for 1,780 yards, which comes out to 21.2 yards on average.

Included here are also his 20 touchdowns as a result of these receiving numbers, which is far more than the three he had in his first season. After this year where he absolutely dominated, Chase decided to go in a different direction.

Rather than playing one more season, Chase consulted with his management and chose to sit out the 2020 NCAA season. While there were speculations that he was doing this to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was raging at the time, it was later reported that Chase simply wanted to remain healthy as he already had word that he will be a top pick.

Ja'Marr Chase signs with the Bengals

Due to NFL rules, he could not have been drafted before three years passed of his high school graduation. After the time period passed, Chase declared for the draft.

Chase signed one of the biggest rookie contracts in NFL history. Upon being drafted by the franchise, the Bengals gave Chase a four-year deal worth a shade under $31 million. Included in that deal is $19 million he will get as a signing bonus. Before we go into his NFL journey, however, it is worth examining how exactly Ja'Marr Chase got here.

He made his debut with the franchise in September of 2021, against the Minnesota Vikings. His rookie season was quite impressive. He had 1,455 yards in 81 catches, good enough for an 18.0 average. Only three players received more yards than Chase, and only two had more touchdowns.

Even more impressive is the fact that he was barely in the top 20 in terms of total catches. However, Chase broke the NFL rookie record for receiving yards in a single game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The record currently stands at 266 yards.

He followed up his huge rookie year with two more seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving, and he set a career-high in 2023 with 100 receptions. He earned trips to the Pro Bowl in both seasons.

Chase held out of the 2024 training camp trying to push the Bengals to renegotiate his contract after other star receivers had recently signed huge deals. However, the Bengals wouldn't budge and Chase returned to practice a couple weeks before the season began. The Bengals have a team option for nearly $22 million for the 2025 season.

Outside of his immense rookie contract, Ja'Marr Chase also remained active in the endorsements. He has large contracts with both Nike and Pepsi. Also, Progressive, Raising Canes, and Cool Cup Juice all have Chase as one of their ambassadors.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ja'Marr Chase's net worth in 2024?