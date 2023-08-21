David Dastmalchian, MCU and DCU veteran and Oppenheimer star, has revealed that he wants to play a James Bond villain in an upcoming 007 film.

Speaking to /Film prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes about his latest film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Dastmalchian followed up on previous comments made to the outlet about wanting to play a James Bond villain. He pitched himself to the studio heads, saying, “It [creating conversations with Eon; the James Bond series' production company] begins right now. So whoever is reading this, take it as a sign. You were meant to be reading this line at this moment as you're thinking about the future of what you guys are doing with the franchise.”

He continued, “Trust me when I say that I can bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before, which is of course the way that you guys always do it. I think there's no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it. So there's my pitch to them. I can't wait for them to read this. And then I will owe you when or if I ever get that role, I guess 10%.”

David Dastmalchian is known for his roles in the Ant-Man series, the CW's The Flash series, The Suicide Squad, and his collaborations with Denis Villeneuve, Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune. This year has been his biggest yet with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Late Night with the Devil, Boston Strangler, The Boogeyman, Oppenheimer, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter all coming out.