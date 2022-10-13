James Conner rib injury could mean multi-week absence

The Arizona Cardinal have a big-time stud at running back in James Conner, but they won’t have him Sunday when they go to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. The oft-injured running back will be out of action with a rib injury, per Pro Football Network.

Conner was not at practice Thursday after suffering a rib injury in Arizona’s Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-1, 233-pound back injured his ankle in the Cardinals Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but managed to stay in the lineup until the latest mishap.

The Cardinals have endured injuries at the running back position, as backup Darrel Williams is also expected to sit out against the Seahawks with a knee injury.

Conner has been quite productive throughout his career and he is coming off a 2021 season in which he ran for 752 yards and pounded the ball into the end zone 15 times. He also caught 37 passes for 375 yard and had 3 TD receptions.

However, the running back has never played a full season. He competed in 15 of 17 games last year with Arizona, but never played more than 14 games in any of his previous four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conner has carried the ball 54 times for 200 yards through Arizona’s first five games and he has one rushing touchdown. He has also caught 14 passes for 103 yards.

Eno Benjamin, a 2020 seventh-round draft choice out of Arizona State, will likely get the start for the Cardinals in Conner’s absence. Benjamin has rushed for 136 yards and caught 12 passes for 97 yards while relieving Conner and Williams.