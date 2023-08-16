There is no other way to put this – the Arizona Cardinals will be pretty tough to watch to start the 2023 NFL season. With Kyler Murray still on his ACL recovery and Jonathan Gannon entering his first year as head coach, the offense likely will fall on James Conner’s shoulders, which could mean gold for your fantasy football roster.

Entering his third season in the desert, Conner will likely take on the lion's share of work to start the year, especially with Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune at quarterback. Having been a workhorse for most of his career with the Cardinals, Conner probably will be asked to fill that heavy-usage role yet again – which is great news for your fantasy football rosters.

With all sorts of drama surrounding the running back position this offseason, the Cardinals have remained steadfast in their commitment to Conner. No real interest has popped up for them in the free agent market, so things look to be heading in the right direction for Conner to have a pretty big year.

2022 Season in Review

183 carries, 782 rushing yards, 7 TDs, 46 receptions, 300 yards, 1 TD

Conner was used pretty heavily last year, although his total touches did decrease from his first season in Arizona. Being a part of an offense that has failed to produce a consistent identity has made things tough for Conner at times, but over the past three seasons, all he has done is produce.

For the Cardinals in 2022, Conner recorded his third-highest touch total (229) of his career, with 183 of those coming via the ground. Conner was quite efficient running the ball, posting his fifth season of averaging at least four yards per carry.

While he did not make it two seasons in a row for double-digit rushing scores, Conner did punch it into the end zone seven times, a number he had reached only twice previously.

Through the air, Conner recorded another efficient season, producing exactly 300 yards on 46 catches. One measly touchdown feels a bit lackluster, but his heavy involvement in both aspects of the game certainly bodes well for his 2023 season.

2023 Season Preview

As Murray continues to rehab his torn ACL, Conner will become the best friend of whichever QB ends up starting for Arizona. Things are expected to be quite rough for the Cardinals this season, to the point where it is in the realm of possibilities that they ‘tank’ to earn the top pick next April.

However, Conner is and will continue to be a pillar of their offense, someone that likely will be counted on for at least 20 touches per contest. Outside of him, only Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown will be in for a huge-volume role for the offense, making Conner’s impact for your fantasy football team an important one.

Picking players that play on bad teams can be a tough pill to swallow, but these rosters still offer up plenty of value. As Arizona figures out just what kind of team they want to be for Gannon, Conner should be one of the few players that will continue to hold consistent value throughout the season.

Conner is a perfect RB2/RB3 value in the middle rounds of your draft, as he likely will not be off the board until the RB20 range. It is extremely tough to find this kind of value that late in your fantasy football drafts, so Conner could very well become the steal of the year.

The rushing volume for Conner may end up being the toughest part of his workload to project, only because it will be dependent on game script for the Cardinals. But based on the current depth chart behind him, which includes names like Keontay Ingram, Corey Clement, and Ty’Son Williams, there is no competition for his starter snaps currently on the team.

Through the air is where Conner likely will present his most value, especially since the Cardinals will be playing from behind a lot. Even if not counting checkdown routes, Conner still will be an important factor in the passing game out of the backfield.

The Cardinals will be a sight for sore eyes most weeks this season, which can be chalked up to a plethora of reasons. While Murray will eventually return this season and take over as the starting QB, Conner will be able to hold down his starter role for the entire season, presenting a ton of value in your fantasy football drafts.

Projected Stats

204 carries, 861 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 59 receptions, 366 yards, 3 TDs