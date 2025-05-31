While Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry isn’t sure what he’ll be doing in his post-basketball life, one thing he knows for sure is that he won’t be following the likes of Draymond Green and starting a podcast. Don’t expect to see the Stephen Curry Show anytime soon. While Green was reliving Klay Thompson and the Warriors’ past in a recent podcast, Curry took a glimpse into his future.

Don’t worry, Warriors fans. Curry isn’t contemplating retirement. However, Stephen, while taking a glimpse into his future, explained why he won’t be starting a podcast, per Jon Youshaei’s X, formerly Twitter.

“You won’t see me doing it, though,” Curry said. “I got a lot of other things I wanna do other than be behind the mic every day because if you gonna do something, you gotta be all in. And it is a time commitment. It’s a big lift. It’s not something I’m passionate about.”

“You won’t see me do it though… I got a lot of other things I wanna do… [Because] if you gonna do something you gotta be all in… It’s not something I’m passionate about.” Steph Curry on starting a podcast 🗣️ (via @Youshaei/ Youtube)pic.twitter.com/RG2SKnYpjr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Speaking on various topics into a microphone daily, or even weekly, a schedule most podcasts follow, isn’t something that’s for everyone. For a player such as Green, one who rarely shies away from sharing his honest opinion, it’s no surprise that he’s taken on the occupation as a podcaster years before retirement, as Draymond has amid his twilight years in the NBA. At this stage, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry knows he's all set with jumping into that industry.

Draymond Green on Steve Kerr’s comments on Warriors’ future

Article Continues Below

Warriors veteran Draymond Green reacted to Steve Kerr’s recent comments regarding the Warriors acquiring a full-time center in place of Green. Draymond, 35, who’s a traditional power forward, didn’t take offense at Kerr’s vision for 2025-26.

Instead, Green agreed with Kerr, explaining how playing center was physically taxing on his body throughout the season.

“God bless his heart. It was real. Playing the five, it’s too much. And I’m always down to do it, as you know, bro, like any challenge you’re talking about, but it’s a hard battle every night,” Green said. “Guys who outweigh me by 60 to 80 pounds, four inches, five inches, six, seven inches taller than me. Like, I come out in the first half because I still got my legs. Then I come on the second half where you’ve been battling. I don’t think people understand the toll of anchoring the defense requires.

Like that means every possession, I have to put myself in a position to stop a fire,” Green concluded.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Warriors address their starting center position in the offseason.