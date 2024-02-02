The DC Studios head shared an update with the state of the DCU's first slate of movies and series, along with teasing some potential changes.

James Gunn has tried to be fairly transparent with fans about plans for the burgeoning cinematic DC Universe, from his preparation for Superman: Legacy to the ever-growing cast of characters that will populate this universe. This transparency continued in his latest back-and-forth with fans on social media, giving them insight into the state of DCU's first slate.

Gunn touched on the status of the DCU's upcoming slate, along with some potential changes to it, while answering fan questions on Threads, according to IGN. He revealed some projects had already been moved around in order to assure they had a “great script” heading into production, though Gunn didn't indicate what had been moved.

He did confirm Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos will still introduce the DCU on the movie and TV screens, respectively.

“Some things have shifted around: some projects now earlier, others later, and other new projects are being developed,” Gunn wrote. “Like I said from the beginning, we are going to put things in production based on when we have a great script, and nothing else. And luckily we’ve had some great scripts take us by surprise.”

Another project that appears to be on the fast-track, as well, is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It was announced that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would be starring as the titular hero with a script written by Ana Nogueira, though no director has been announced.

As for the rest of the first planned slate, Gunn has not shared a direct update on many of these projects.

Superman and Supergirl aren't the only heroes poised for the movie screen as Batman, The Authority, and Swamp Thing are all set to star in their own films followingSp. On the TV screen, viewers will get the chance to continue exploring this universe after Creature Commandos with Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.