It looks like James Gunn's DC slate will be versatile. The former Guardians of the Galaxy director recently provided an exciting update for the future of animated films vis-à-vis his DCU when answering fans' questions.

One DC fan on Threads asked Gunn if the new Crisis on Infinite Earths film was a part of the DCU canon. Gunn answered with a simple “Nope,” before another fan asked if they can “expect theatrical projects for the universe in the future.”

Gunn then responded with a simple “Yes” without any elaboration.

But there you have it — contrary to how Zack Snyder's DCEU was solely live-action film-focused, Gunn will be taking the reins and expanding the DCU canon via animated feature films.

This news isn't that surprising. In fact, the first official project under Gunn's DCU is Creature Commandos — an animated series. And also, the MCU has been expanding its canon with its Disney+ series since the streaming service's conception. Hopefully, Gunn shows some restraint and doesn't stretch fans' time too thin as Marvel has done.

James Gunn is prepping to take over the reins of DC with Peter Safran. He has already made major moves including casting his Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be playing the two iconic roles in Gunn's Superman flick. Additionally, Gunn and Safran are reportedly working on bringing Gal Gadot back into the fold as Wonder Woman, per the actress herself.

Prior to his full-time gig at DC, Gunn was known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel. He also directed the superhero comedy film Super in 2010.