Creature Commandos is still on track to hit its planned 2024 despite the writer and actors strikes according to James Gunn.

Despite a swath of delays that have hit film and TV productions for many high-profile projects, DCU maestro James Gunn has come out to assure viewers that the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos won't suffer the same fate.

Gunn addressed the series' status during an interaction on X where a user asked the writer-director if the upcoming DC series had been pushed back to 2025 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. He quickly shot this down, saying the series was still on track to release in 2024 and reports saying different were “well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking.”

It is not known if the strikes have affected production or pre-production schedules for any other projects in Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU slate, though.

Yes, Creature Commandos is all set to come out in 2024. There have never been any delays, thank goodness. Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/wQJjewXKtR pic.twitter.com/enr6VE5LiL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 4, 2023

The questions about Creature Commandos release date aren't completely unfounded, though, given the delays that have hit other DC projects during the strikes. HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys announced The Penguin, a spin-off series from 2022's The Batman, would be delayed from Spring to Fall 2024.

Creature Commandos is set to be the first entry in Gunn and Safran's DC Universe, the new shared cinematic universe to replace the previous DC Extended Universe which spawned off of 2013's Man of Steel. The first slate of projects has been dubbed Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and will introduce this new universe's version of Batman and Superman alongside new faces such as The Authority, Booster Gold, and the Creature Commandos.

The animated series will center on the titular team of monsters formed by Amanda Waller to serve as a black ops unit for the U.S. government. Viola Davis is set to reprise her role as Waller and Frank Grillo will voice Rick Flag Sr., the team's leader and father of Suicide Squad leader Rick Flag Jr.

A standalone Waller series is also planned for 2024 and will continue on from Peacemaker's season finale.