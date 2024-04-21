The Anthony Edwards show has officially arrived at the 2024 NBA Playoffs and the Minnesota Timberwolves immediately look like contenders in the Western Conference behind the play of their All-Star franchise player. Before the game, adidas and Edwards dropped a campaign for the newest low-top version of his signature AE 1. What followed during the game was an absolute dream in terms of marketing the shoes. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
Adidas has been pushing Anthony Edwards as the face of their brand and his debut shoe, the AE 1, has seen the most widespread popularity for a signature NBA shoe that we've experienced in quite some time. The futuristic, yet simple design allows for endless color combinations and adidas has been hard at work to give Edwards as many options as he'd like for what he wears in-game.
Prior to Game 1 of their series against the Phoenix Suns, adidas and Edwards dropped a quick campaign to highlight his newest AE 1, which comes in a pink colorway and is the first of his signature line to feature a low-cut, differing from the usual mid-cut of the AE 1.
After much success with his previous releases, this low-top AE 1 will come in a familiar pink/coral colorway that we've seen Edwards rock in the past. When watching these on television, they jump-out on the court and with the way Anthony Edwards plays, he's a walking marketing campaign for the sneakers. We haven't seen this type of hype from a debut sneaker since Kobe and adidas dropped the “Crazy 8.”
Anthony Edwards finished Game 1 with a game-high 33 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists. He was hitting big shots all game and took control of the action, even hitting a clutch three in Kevin Durant's face. The highlights kept coming as the Timberwolves eventually pulled away and took the first game of the series at home 120-95. If Edwards can sustain this type of play throughout the series and beyond, the sky is the limit for this Timberwolves team.
This colorway of the adidas AE 1 will be titled “Mural” and will release sometime in Summer 2024 for the standard price tag of $110. While no official release has been announced, these come as a perfect sneaker for the summer months and the low-top cut should quickly gain traction in the streets once these release. As always, they'll be made available via FootLocker and adidas.
As for Anthony Edwards, keep watching the NBA Playoffs and don't miss a second of what he's doing on the floor – we could be watching the next face of the NBA right before our eyes.
Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on who's wearing what during the NBA Playoffs!