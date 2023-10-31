It's finally over. After weeks of frustrating reports about James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers finally caved in to his demands. Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for a significant haul. While the draft picks are nice, and the players are solid, the team still needs a second star to pair with Joel Embiid.

Well, the Sixers may not be looking for a superstar player, but they are hunting for top-tier talents to surround Embiid. After the Harden trade, Philly is looking at Bulls G Zach LaVine and Raptors F OG Anunoby as candidates, per Chris Mannix.

“Some of the early chatter on names to watch with Philadelphia: Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby. LaVine is the kind of scorer/ball handler the Sixers could use. Anunoby is the versatile defender Philly needs against Boston/MIL in the playoffs.”

Disregarding all the drama from his exit, the Sixers still lost an elite player in Harden. Harden's ability to handle the rock and create at a high level for himself and his teammates was extremely valuable to Philly. The team is hoping the Tyrese Maxey can handle some of the load (especially on the playmaking end), but he'll need another player to support him.

Lavine and Anunoby are two completely different players, but the Sixers will gladly welcome either player if they come over by trade. LaVine's scoring prowess will give the team another threat on offense while also spacing the floor for Joel Embiid. Meanwhile, Anunoby isn't the same level of scorer as LaVine, but he makes up for it with his otherworldly defense (something that the Sixers have sorely lacked in recent years).

It's important to note that it's much too early to anticipate another trade to happen for the Sixers. The only reason why a trade like this materialized is due to Harden's request in the offseason. However… the Bulls' dysfunction could incite a fire sale later on in the season. Meanwhile, the Raptors fancy themselves as contenders, but if they fail to live up to expectations, they could start trading their star pieces. Philly could flip the assets they got in the Harden deal for either player.