Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is having some fun with the allegations that have been made against him by Antonio Brown.

Brown recently said that he blames James Harrison for giving him CTE when the players were teammates with the Steelers. Brown made the allegations on Instagram live, saying that he’s been “super aggressive” ever since he was hit by Harrison.

Harrison seemed to be taken aback by Brown’s allegations. Given how the former Steelers’ linebacker reacted on Twitter, Harrison isn’t taking the claims very seriously.

Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning. 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/KmfYilqpbG — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) February 4, 2023

Former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster joined in with Harrison and poked fun at Brown’s claims. Foster joked that Harrison injured him, along with other teammates, during their time in Pittsburgh.

Harrison won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection. The linebacker was known for delivering big hits during his playing career.

It’s hard to take much of what Brown says seriously. Brown has faced a litany of legal troubles in recent years, including allegations of sexual assault. He’s had several social media meltdowns since leaving the Steelers.

During his time with the Steelers, Brown was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. From 2011-2018, Brown was a four-time First-Team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in every season except for one. The Steelers traded Brown to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019, and the receiver’s career went off the rails because of issues away from the field.

Brown did win a Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His time with the team ended when he stormed off the field at MetLife Stadium and made a scene while shirtless.