Antonio Brown is no stranger to making headlines, as he was often in the news for making splash plays on the field, and unfortunately, for making poor decisions off of it. But the former Pittsburgh Steelers star may have outdone himself with this most recent claim he just made while on Instagram Live. Brown claimed that former Steelers teammate James Harrison gave him CTE after he hit him with his helmet. Here’s what Antonio Brown said, per Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time. And ever since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Antonio Brown said that he thinks “James Harrison gave him CTE”, claiming that the former Steelers All-Pro linebacker had an “illegal helmet” and that he once hit him with said helmet.

According to Brown, he’s been “super aggressive” since that point, leading him to the stunning conclusion that Harrison is to blame for “his CTE.”

There’s been widespread speculation that Antonio Brown has CTE, with several well-known NFL players, such as former New England Patriots star Rodney Harrison, saying as much.

The former Steelers star was even asked if he thought he had CTE during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last January, to which he replied that you “can’t scan a person for CTE until they’re dead.”

Ultimately, Antonio Brown has had a knack for making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, whether it’s storming off the field during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or his questionable social media antics.

This is just the latest example.