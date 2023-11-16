James Madison football is currently 10-0 on the season, but they can't go to a bowl games because of NCAA rules.

The James Madison football team has been one of the best stories in college football this season. The Dukes have been phenomenal this year as they are currently 10-0 on the season, and they even have a win against power five Virginia. What makes this feat from James Madison so impressive is that they are currently in their transition period from FCS. This team just came into the FBS, and they are already undefeated and ranked #18 in the AP Poll. The bad news for the Dukes, however, is that because of NCAA rules, they aren't eligible for a bowl game this season.

This rule is one of many NCAA rules that the college football world strongly despises. If this team is successful enough to make a bowl game in their first year, why can't they? It doesn't make a lot of sense, and because of that, James Madison football submitted a waiver to be able to play in the postseason. With how good the Dukes are, they would be competing for a New Year's Six bowl as they are one of the top non-power five teams this season. However, the NCAA denied the waiver, and they had this to say on the whole situation.

“Requirements for members transitioning into FBS are based on factors beyond athletics performance,” the Division I Board of Directors Administrative Committee said in a statement, according to an article from ESPN. “They are intended to ensure schools are properly evaluating their long-term sustainability in the subdivision. Sponsoring sports at this level requires increased scholarships, expanded athletics compliance efforts, and additional academic and mental health support for student-athletes, and the transition period is intended to give members time to adjust to those increased requirements to position student-athletes at those schools for long-term success. Division I members continually assess transition requirements, and the board continues to believe that if Division I members do not think the requirements are appropriate, those concerns should be addressed through rules changes rather than waiver requests.”

The James Madison football program and the school is disappointed, but they know that they have a lot to be proud of, and a lot to look forward to in the remainder of the season.

“We're obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA's review of our request for bowl relief,” James Madison said in their statement. “We're saddened for our university community and, in particular, we're devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity. As we turn the page, we have an incredible week lined up with College GameDay here and our final home game, so we're focused on maximizing these moments for our university and celebrating our senior class.”

The Dukes will be hosting College GameDay this weekend as they are set to take on Appalachian State. James Madison is on the hunt for a perfect regular season, and they are nine-point favorites at home in this one. They will finish the season the following week at Coastal Carolina. This team unfortunately won't go to a bowl game, but they can still have a magical season.