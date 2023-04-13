Actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized following a “medical complication,” TMZ first reported. Thankfully, per a statement from his daughter Corinne Foxx, the actor is already on his way to recovering.

Corinne revealed her father’s condition via Instagram. “From the Foxx Family,” the message began. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciates your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The complication has not been specified. It’s unclear exactly how Foxx came to discover the complication and what symptoms he was experiencing prior to the hospitalization.

Currently, Jamie has been working in Atlanta on a film called Back in Action with costars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

It is also currently unclear how long Jamie will need to remain in the hospital. It is also up in the air if or when the actor will be able to return to work on the film.

Corrine and Jaime have a close bond as it is shown on FOX’s Beat Shazam which they both are apart of. Beat Shazam is officially described as “an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its four previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.”

Season six of the show is set to premiere on May 23, 2023.

We are hoping for a speedy recovery from Jamie Foxx.