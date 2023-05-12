Jamie Foxx has been in the hospital for the last month due to an undisclosed medical emergency, and it seems his condition is not improving. While his family remains hopeful, other celebrities such as Nia Long and Kid Cudi are also showing support for the actor, with Long’s tweet hinting at how grim the situation might be, HipHopDX confirms.

My heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. 🙏🏽 #PrayForJamieFoxx — Nia Long (@NiaLong) May 12, 2023

“My heart is heavy this morning,” Nia Long wrote on Twitter. “Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones.”

Kid Cudi also took to Twitter to send his best wishes to the 55-year-old actor, tweeting, “Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx,” with a praying hands emoji.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Foxx’s hospitalization was first announced by his daughter Corinne Foxx, who revealed that he had experienced an unspecified “medical complication” and was already on the mend. However, a source close to the situation told TMZ that the actor “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster” at the moment.

Foxx’s hospitalization has been a cause for concern for fans, especially with Long’s tweet. While the actor/singer took to Instagram earlier this month to thank his fans and friends for their support, saying he’s “feeling blessed,” it seems his condition might have worsened since then.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming for Netflix’s Back In Action movie when the medical emergency occurred. His family is reportedly “preparing for the worst” and hoping for the best.

Fans are sending their love and support to Foxx and his family during this difficult time, hoping for a positive outcome.