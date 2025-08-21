Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry just added a new title to his already loaded resume, and this time it has nothing to do with draining threes. Curry has entered a long-term partnership with Google, stepping into a unique role as a “Performance Advisor” across Google Health, Pixel, and Cloud AI products, per Google.

Stephen Curry 🤝 Google. As an avid Warriors fan, thrilled to welcome @StephenCurry30 as Google’s new Performance Advisor! Stephen is bringing his expertise to help us build products for everyone – and also find unique ways that he can use them to improve his game. 🏀 For… pic.twitter.com/NpwfrnmETg — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) August 20, 2025

Curry’s tech-driven partnership

The deal gives Curry a chance to directly influence the way Google designs and sharpens its health and performance technology. His team has already begun collaborating with Google’s engineers and product developers, testing out early versions of a new personal health coach tool while offering feedback on everything from AI algorithms to future hardware designs.

Google executives say Curry’s value comes from his ability to apply the same relentless pursuit of improvement he uses on the court to the company’s innovation process. In practice, that means Stephen and his trainers are sharing the coaching strategies, philosophies, and performance methods that helped him reach Hall of Fame status, while also suggesting adjustments to make the products more useful for everyday people.

Beyond consulting, Curry and his team have officially switched over to Google’s Pixel suite. They rely on Pixel phones for communication, Pixel Watches for tracking fitness, and Pixel Buds for clear and connected audio. Features powered by Gemini and Google Workspace have also become tools for managing Curry’s packed calendar of games, workouts, family time, and business commitments.

AI on and off the court

This collaboration is not just about lifestyle perks. Curry is using Google Cloud AI to dive deeper into his craft. Advanced analytics break down his shot quality and training habits, giving him more precise ways to sharpen his workouts. He has also tapped into Google’s new AI Basketball Coach, which uses Gemini models and MediaPipe for form analysis and personalized feedback. The experience is designed to elevate both professionals and aspiring athletes who want insights usually reserved for elite trainers.

The partnership is a natural evolution. Curry and Google first linked up back in 2021 with a Google Photos campaign. Earlier this month, Curry showcased Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch 4, and the AI Basketball Coach at his annual Curry Camp, demonstrating how technology and athletic excellence can fuel each other.

For Curry, the deal is more than sponsorship. It’s about blending his lived experience as a world-class athlete with Google’s reach in health and AI, showing how the same tools that help him perform at his best can help anyone live healthier and stay productive.