Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap war dominated headlines last year, and the dust is still settling. Kendrick wrapped up one of the most successful hip-hop tours in recent memory, while Drake is tied up in a legal fight with UMG. Most people have already called the battle, but former NBA forward Michael Beasley thinks otherwise.

Beasley, an East Coast native, did not hold back when the discussion turned to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” the record-breaking anthem that spent 53 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, longer than any other rap track in history.

Michael Beasley: I think Hit Em Up probably the hardest diss track ever Symba: It was the greatest diss track ever until Not Like Us Michael Beasley: Not Like Us ??? That shit trash ain’t nobody playing that song Symba: Naaahh we’re not doing that pic.twitter.com/WyHVpCOb5R — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 19, 2025

The Hot Take Heard Around the Pod

On the 3s and Ones Podcast with Chris Haynes and rapper Symba, Beasley gave his verdict:

“I think Hit Em Up probably the hardest diss track ever,” Beasley said. Symba countered that it was, until “Not Like Us” came along. Beasley fired back, “Not Like Us? That sh-t trash. Ain’t nobody playing that song.”

Symba wasn’t letting that slide. “Nah, we’re not doing that,” he clapped back, pointing out that the record is still in heavy rotation.

Beasley doubled down, arguing, “Most of the people saying it’s a cool song are just mad at Drake.” He admitted some bias, saying, “You from the West Side, I’m from the East Side.” Then he added, “It was a decent West Coast bop. You haven’t heard the song since February.” Symba immediately corrected him: “Who haven’t? I heard it this morning in the lobby!”

The numbers also push back against Beasley’s claim. “Not Like Us” not only topped charts, it broke streaming records by becoming the fastest rap single to hit 100 million streams and the most-played rap song in a single day.

Beasley’s Court, Not Kendrick’s Booth

While Beasley may not win arguments about hip-hop, he is winning on the hardwood. The BIG3 named him league MVP for the second straight season after leading Miami 305 to a playoff berth. He finished the year as the league’s top scorer with 162 points, averaging 23.1 per game while shooting efficiently from deep and even nailing multiple four-pointers.

So when it comes to hoops, Michael Beasley can talk all he wants. But when the topic shifts to rap, especially Kendrick’s most dominant hit, it might be best to leave that argument to the fans.