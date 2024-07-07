Jannik Sinner takes on Ben Shelton at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Sinner Shelton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner Shelton.

Jannik Sinner beat fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, in the second round of this tournament. After that 3-hour, 43-minute victory in which he had to fight hard for every game and every set, Sinner needed to come out in his next match and create a shorter, easier match. He did that in a strong straight-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic. Sinner and other top players might get roped into one really complicated match in the first week of a major tournament, but the elite players need to minimize their overall time on court so that they are fresh and rested for the second week when they make a run at the title. Sinner's efficient third-round win enabled him to gather his strength after the tough second-rounder versus Berrettini. There is a sense that Sinner has his Wimbledon back on schedule, but now he has to handle the huge serves of American Ben Shelton. On grass, that could become a tricky challenge for the No. 1 seed, who is pursuing his first Wimbledon final.

Shelton has played and won multiple five-setters in his first week at Wimbledon. The most recent five-setter was on Saturday against Denis Shapovalov. Shelton lost the first set but was able to regroup and take the next two sets. Shapovalov evened the match by winning the fourth set, but Shelton had the answers in the fifth. He hasn't dominated his opponents but has been able to rise to the occasion in fifth sets.

A key question in this match is how well Shelton can recover. His Saturday match against Shapovalov was rain-delayed. Shelton is playing on back-to-back days while Sinner — because he plays on roofed show courts in every match — did not have to deal with a delay on Friday. He had Saturday off.

Why Jannik Sinner Could Cover The Spread

The ability of Jannik Sinner to do what the moment demands is very impressive. He needed to win three tiebreakers to fight past Berrettini. He needed a shorter, more effective match against Kecmanovic to put his tournament on schedule. He came through. He does what he has to. Given that Ben Shelton finished his five-setter against Shapovalov on Saturday and doesn't have a day off in between matches, Sinner should benefit from the rest differential and score a convincing win over the American.

Why Ben Shelton Could Cover The Spread

The spread for this match is 6.5 games. Shelton is highly unlikely to win the match outright, but he can definitely cover this spread. If he loses 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, he covers. He just has to lose each set by no more than two games, 6-4 or 7-5. With his huge serve on grass, that's actually pretty realistic.

Final Jannik Sinner-Ben Shelton Prediction & Pick

Shelton's serve can probably keep every set close. We're leaning to Shelton, but with the lack of rest and recovery after the Shapovalov match, Shelton might be exhausted. We recommend you stay away from this match altogether.

