The UFC is back in action after a monumental pay-per-view card in Miami and we're set to bring you our betting predictions and picks for UFC Vegas 88. The prelims will feature a bout between Brazil's Jaqueline Amorim and Cory McKenna of Wales facing off in the Strawweight (115) Division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Amorim-McKenna prediction and pick.
Jaqueline Amorim (7-1) comes into this fight with a modest 1-1 record in the UFC. She formerly went undefeated in four fights over at LFA, but lost her UFC debut to a tough Sam Hughes. Amorim responded with a TKO-win over Montserrat Canejo Ruiz in her last fight and will aim to keep her momentum going in this one. Amorim stands 5'3″ with a 68-inch reach.
Cory McKenna (8-2) will be fighting behind a 3-1 record in the UFC since 2020. The only loss on here UFC record came to Elise Reed in a controversial split decision, but McKenna has been able to respond with back-to-back wins ahead of this fight. She comes in as the slight favorite and will have the slightest edge in experience over Amorim. McKenna stands 5'3″ with a 58.5-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Jaqueline Amorim-Cory McKenna Odds
Jaqueline Amorim: +109
Cory McKenna: -129
Over 2.5 rounds: -185
Under 2.5 rounds: +155
Why Jaqueline Amorim Will Win
In her decision-loss to Sam Hughes just two bouts ago, it was the first time in her career that Jaqueline Amorim saw the second round of a fight. All of her victories came within four minutes of the opening bell and it was the first time she was truly tested against UFC-level talent. She responded in a massive way when facing the more experienced Montserrat Ruiz and finishing her in the third round. Last time, she managed to stay consistent through the first two rounds and finally closed the deal in the third.
To win this fight, Amorim will have to show the same aggression and reckless abandon in trying to get this win. Her opponent typically starts slow and has a steady, yet consistent output. Amorim will see a huge discrepancy in reach and if she can mix-up her strikes just a little bit, she should be able to keep McKenna at a safe distance and at the end of her punches.
Why Cory McKenna Will Win
Cory McKenna fights with a very consistent style and she does it behind her jab and willingness to march forward. While it may not be the most exciting style of fighting, it's certainly effective in the way she's able to extend fights and give herself a chance on the scorecards. In her last fight against Cheyanne Vlismas, McKenna was able to control the boxing exchanges with her speed and combinations. She also did a great job of controlling the range and keeping her defensive guard high.
To win this fight against Amorim, Cory McKenna will have to be similarly aggressive and not let Amorim get comfortable in her striking stance. She's working with a significant reach disadvantage, so closing the distance and getting into range with be the key for McKenna throughout this fight. Look for her to tie Amorim up in the clinch as she looks for the takedown and tries to steal rounds off control time.
Final Jaqueline Amorim-Cory McKenna Prediction & Pick
This should be an exciting bout between two young prospects and both of them have promising skillsets for a stable career in the UFC. Jaqueline Amorim came to the organization with a ton of hype behind her and her finishing abilities. After being tested twice now in her last two fights, she should expect to go the distance once again with McKenna.
Cory McKenna, on the other hand, will only thrive the longer this fight goes and she should look to extend this through the third round. She's very good about taking the center of the octagon and constantly putting pressure on her opponents, so look for her to employ those same tactics here.
Jaqueline Amorim will have a chance to win this fight if she's able to stay aggressive and vary her strikes more than she has in the past. It's going to take a range of punches and kicks for McKenna to drop her hands and with the reach advantage she possesses, Amorim should look to keep this fight standing.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with Cory McKenna to get the win. She's shown an ability to survive the distance against tough fighters and her chin has been impressive thus far. I don't think Amorim has the accuracy or power to knock her out clean, so I expect McKenna to just keep coming through all three rounds. Let's roll with Cory McKenna to take this fight by decision.
Final Jaqueline Amorim-Cory McKenna Prediction & Pick: Cory McKenna (-129); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-185)