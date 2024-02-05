The Lions are content with Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been doubted a lot in his career, and even given up on by his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, but now he is loved in Detroit and general manager Brad Holmes admitted that he has always believed in him.

“I've always had believe in Jared,” Brad Holmes said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “You guys have always heard me [say] that. I don't know what more needs to be said from a leadership or performance standpoint — or what more he needs to do in that regard. But in terms of the belief as always, I think I said this to you guys before, he got drafted in '16 and he wasn't a full-time starter. But '17 was his first year as a full-time starter and he made the playoffs. And got exited versus the Falcons that year, but the second year as a full-time starter, he went to a Super Bowl. And what I didn't understand — I didn't understand why his career was defined after he went to a Super Bowl [in his] second year as a full-time starter.”

The Lions received Jared Goff from the Rams in a trade that shipped Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. It was the perspective of many that Goff would be a placeholder for the Lions. Holmes' comments and Goff's performance over the last few years demonstrate that the team believes in him to lead them. It will be interesting to see if the Lions can get over the hump and win a Super Bowl with Goff under center.