Jared Goff has established himself as a solid quarterback in the NFL. The 2016 first overall draft pick already has three Pro Bowl appearances to his name. Given Goff's respectable career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more. This article features Jared Goff's $10.5 million mansion in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

While preparing for the upcoming 2023 season, the former first overall pick still found the time to do some house shopping for his real estate portfolio. Goff acquired a Manhattan Beach mansion. The property purchase made Goff shell out $10.5 million.

Here are some photos of Jared Goff's $10.5 million mansion in Manhattan Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally finished in the 1980s, Goff's latest property acquisition runs as large as 0.25 acres. The mansion itself encompasses 5,700 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The mansion features a floating staircase, a nice gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace, several indoor lounge areas, a home office, a library, a media room, and a main bedroom with a luxurious bath and a walk-in closet.

While the property's interior is impressive, there's also a lot to like about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a bar and barbecue area, and a lounge area with a firepit.

With a home like this, it seems like the perfect place for Goff to settle down. In fact, with the home's amenities, it seems like a good place to relax away from the grueling NFL season.

Goff has carved out a respectable NFL career. As a result, it isn't surprising that he also rakes in lucrative paychecks from the NFL teams he plays for. In fact, Goff is still in the midst of a four-year deal worth $134 million. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Goff has a net worth of around $70 million.

Apart from his newest $10.5 million Manhattan Beach mansion, the 2016 first overall pick also owns a Hermosa Beach house, which he paid $6 million for. Furthermore, he also used to own other properties, including an Oak Park, Calif., house and a Hidden Hills, Calif., property which he sold for $1.8 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jared Goff's $10.5 million mansion in Manhattan Beach.