Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic entered the 2023 season with plenty of high expectations following back-to-back sluggish campaigns to open up his career in the majors. Kelenic has managed to silence critics over the early stages of the 2023 campaign.

After orchestrating a promising spring training where he hit .353, Kelenic has provided a much-needed spark in the bottom half of Seattle’s lineup. The third-year outfielder currently leads the team in multiple stats, from OPS (1.203) to total bases (32).

Kelenic is just coming off of a potent performance in the Mariners’ 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, where he homered for the fourth straight game and also recorded two RBI for the first time in the season.

It has been a roller-coaster run for Kelenic as of late, and he much appreciates Mariners fans for continuing to support him through his highs and lows in the majors.

“The fans are always great,” Kelenic said during a press conference following the Mariners’ home victory against Colorado. “Obviously, it’s been a lot of ups and downs, but to know that they got my back is super rewarding, and I’ll never be able to tell each and every one of them how much I appreciate it.

“But that’s the stuff that, I’ll never forget that.”

Kelenic’s success in the season has much centered on his sound efficiency against four-seam fastballs. He is hitting .400 against such pitches this year.

Kelenic and the Mariners will look to clinch a series win over the Rockies on Saturday.