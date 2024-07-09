Jasmine Paolini takes on Emma Navarro at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Paolini Navarro prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Paolini Navarro.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships move into the quarterfinals. We have a fascinating set of women's quarterfinals on tap. There is no clear-cut favorite among the eight women left in the tournament. Not one of these players has won more than one major championship. Not one of these players has appeared in more than two major finals. These are all good but not dominant players. They all have a chance. They could all get nervous and falter, because none of them have established the lofty standard of a heavyweight-level player such as Iga Swiatek. This tournament really is up for grabs, and the champion will likely be the player who handles the stress and pressure better than the others. It's going to be less a test of skill, more a test of poise and clarity. Consider this quarterfinal between Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro. Both players are in the top 20. Before Paolini's run to the French Open final one month ago, she had never reached a major semifinal. This is Emma Navarro's chance to make her first major semifinal. This is all very new to both players. We don't really have a great idea of how each player will react, and there are some other variables to this match that we will discuss below:

Here are the Jasmine Paolini-Emma Navarro Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Jasmine Paolini-Emma Navarro Odds

Game spread

Paolini +3.5: -122

Navarro -3.5: -108

Money line

Paolini: +164

Navarro: -200

To win first set

Paolini: +142

Keys: -174

Total Games In Match

Over 21.5: -126

Under 21.5: -106

Paolini over 11.5 games: -128

Paolini under 11.5 games: -106

Navarro over 12.5 games: -110

Navarro under 12.5 games: -122

How To Watch Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: approx. 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT — match could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

Why Jasmine Paolini Could Cover The Spread

Jasmine Paolini is having the time of her life, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals after making the French Open final. She is soaring up the rankings leaderboard and pocketing the biggest paychecks of her professional career. One key variable in this match is that Paolini enters having won not by winning the last point, but by winning due to an opponent's injury. Madison Keys had to retire at 5-5 in the third set of Paolini's fourth-round match. Why does this matter? It matters because Paolini was outplayed for large portions of the match and frankly got lucky. When an athlete or team wins in that circumstance, we often see the next match become a great performance. Paolini will motivate and push herself to be better, and she won't feel enormous pressure to win. The pressure will be on her to play at a higher level. That's a more positive form of pressure, and it could work in Paolini's favor.

Why Emma Navarro Could Cover The Spread

Emma Navarro beat Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff in straight sets at this tournament. One can make the case that Navarro is playing the best tennis of anyone left in the field. She is tough. She plays good defense. She doesn't get rattled. She is the real deal, and she's going to win by at least four games.

Final Jasmine Paolini-Emma Navarro Prediction & Pick

The best play here is over total games. We were right in going with the over in total match games for Paolini's match versus Madison Keys, thinking it was likely there would be a third set. We think this match is going three sets as well.

Final Jasmine Paolini-Emma Navarro Prediction & Pick: Match total over 21.5 games