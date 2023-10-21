While there are still question marks around when a new Spawn film will hit the big screen, Blumhouse head Jason Blum gave some insight into what audiences can expect from the studio's take on the character.

Blum spoke about the film's progress while at the 2023 New York Comic Con, saying his current hopes are to have it on track for a possible 2025 release. He then gave some insight into what kind of film audiences can expect at release, saying it would have that “Blumhouse edge” the studio's movies are known for and be the “Blumhouse version of a superhero movie.”

Despite these statements, Blum was quick to reiterate that there are still variables to work out behind the scenes before a new Spawn film can move forward. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes were the latest setbacks for the film originally announced in 2015 by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who reportedly completed the first draft of its script in 2016. While the WGA strike has been resolved, the SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing and could keep Jamie Foxx, who will reportedly star as the character, from being available to meet Blum's 2025 window.

Blum's statements about the film's tone echo previous ones by McFarlane, as well, who said he wanted a new Spawn film to lean into the violence and horror elements commonly found in the comics.

Spawn's only other outing on the big screen came in the 1997 film Spawn, starring actor and martial artist Michael Jai White in the titular role. The film was reportedly a production nightmare as the $20 million budget approved by New Line Cinema quickly ballooned thanks to its visual effects, many of which were only finished less than two weeks before the film's release. It ultimately released to widely negative reviews and took home around $87 million at the box office, but was able to recoup more with its home video release.