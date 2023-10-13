The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise launched nearly a decade ago. And yet, it took that long to get a film adaptation. Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, has a reason why it took that long.

Speaking at a panel during NYCC (via ComicBook.com), Blum spilled on why it took so long to get a proper Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

Why there hadn't been a Five Nights at Freddy's film

“One of the reasons which will be interesting to you guys, why the movie took so long is that Hollywood [is that] sometimes, not always, it makes the mistake when they're adapting like a super popular book or a super popular game to start out at the very beginning to make a movie that not only will satisfy the fans of the book or the game, but bring a larger audience,” he said. “There's always that pressure to bring a larger audience. One of the reasons this movie took so long to do is [because that's] how we started to [develop it] and but what became clear through the development process is that the only way to pull this off was to make the movie for fans of Five Nights at Freddy's and if anyone else came, fine. What Emma did so well and what we've what we finally figured out is that we should make a movie that works for the fans. If anyone else comes that's great, but not try and please them too.”

Jason Blum has already made bold claims about the film, including that the film's already made its budget back prior to the release. Maybe it will be the big success Blumhouse and Universal is hoping for.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a security guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. This is where he discovers the animatronic mascots that come alive after midnight.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.