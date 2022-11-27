Published November 27, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.

"We're able to get to the paint, we're able to get to the rim and finish, we're just not shooting the ball straight." Jason Kidd after tonight's game.#MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/vFvthTSkAG — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 27, 2022

“It’s about making threes in today’s game,” Jason Kidd said. “We’re able to get into the paint, we’re able to get to the rim and finish, but right now we’re just not shooting the ball straight. We got a lot of good looks.”

Overall, the Mavs shot a decent percentage at 47.9 percent, but they shot an abysmal 28.2 percent from the three-point line. This is a team that has struggled to score points at times. The Mavs are currently near the bottom of the league (25th) in points per game at 109.2. They are 19th in the NBA in three-point shooting at 34.4 percent.

This has been a decent defensive team, however. The Mavs are currently second in opponents points per game at 106.5 and ninth in defensive rating at 110.6.

The Mavs came into the game against the Raptors in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. With the loss, they dropped down to eleventh in the West, being surpassed by the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kidd is in his second year as head coach of the Mavs after having led them to a surprising seven-game upset over the Phoenix Suns in last season’s playoffs. Kidd recently addressed some of the team’s roster concerns in saying they don’t have a true second option behind Luka Doncic.

The West is a tough conference and if Kidd and the Mavs want to keep pace they will need to get that three-point shooting up.