Three top actors, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Gerard Butler, are set to star in In The Hand Of Dante, a new crime thriller directed by Oscar-nominee Julian Schnabel.

The film recently landed an Interim Agreement from SAG, so it can film during the SAG strike and is in production in Italy, Deadline reports.

Plot of In the Hand of Dante

In the Hand of Dante is based on a novel by Nick Tosches. The story is about the original manuscript of the Divine Comedy, which emerges in a smuggling ring in the black market in New York City. A scholer, Nick, is called to authenticate it by the mob.

Nick defies the mafia and steals the manuscript. This leads him down a dark and violent path from an awful to a blissful place with his love, Giulietta, all while a parallel tale is happening, which is the odyssey of Dante himself. It's a man who is trapped in a loveless marriage with Gemma and strengthened only because of his mentorship under an intellectual — he escapes to Sicily to great his best work, which immortalizes Beatrice, his lost love.

The producers include Jon Kilik and Francesco Melzi d'eril for MeMo Films. Also, Olmo Schnabel for TWIN Productions.

The film's producers also include Martin Scorsese, who will executive produce with DreamCrew, Screen Capital/Screen One, and Tribune Pictures. Isaac and Schnabel will also executive produce.

There's no timeline for when production will be complete, but it sounds like things are moving right along despite the SAG strike.

With Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Gerard Butler cast as the leads, In The Hand Of Dante sounds like a not-to-miss thriller; fans of the actors will be thrilled to see it.