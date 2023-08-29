Jason Momoa is a known Metallica fan, and seeing him go ham in a moshpit at Metallica's Los Angeles concert shows just that.

The Aquaman star was one of the few famous faces seen at the Metallica concert. In a video shared by TMZ, Momoa can be seen happily rocking out with his hands up in the air and a big smile on his face as he joins the moshpit where attendees would circle around and crash into one another to the music.

Jason Momoa also posted a clip on his Instagram story showing him singing along to “Fight Fire with Fire” as he heads into the chaos of the crowd.

Following the event, the actor uploaded a post on Instagram which showed screenshots of a FaceTime call with his friend, Travis Snyder, who could not go to the event due to his leukemia.

The star can be seen in the photos posing with Metallica while holding his phone that includes Travis Synder.

“We had it all set up. I'm so thankful for everyone who made it possible for @thetravissnyder to see @metallica and @panteraofficial with @tommorello,” Momoa wrote. “This was a dream for travis and Unfortunately we had some emergency for him last night but he's good and healing. Still needs your aloha and mana. But im so thankful for @metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives.”

It looks like Jason Momoa had quite the night at Metallica in Los Angeles.