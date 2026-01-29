Kendall Jenner knows how to steal the Super Bowl spotlight without ever stepping on the field. The model’s latest Fanatics commercial has already stirred plenty of conversation, but her recent Super Bowl prediction pushed things into a different lane entirely, especially once her ex entered the chat.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jenner revealed she planned to bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. That moment later surfaced on Fanatics’ Instagram page as part of the promotion for her Super Bowl ad, which leans heavily into jokes about her famous exes and the long running “Kardashian Curse.”

That post caught the attention of Devin Booker, who wasted no time making his presence felt in the comments, JustJared reports.

“I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗,” Booker wrote.

Jenner fired back with an eye roll emoji and a pointed question: “🙄 how’s the ankle?”

Booker did not hesitate with his response, replying, “come rub it.”

Flirty Exchange Reignites Old Rumors

The brief back and forth instantly grabbed fans’ attention, with many wondering if the former couple may be circling back toward each other. Jenner and Booker dated on and off for several years before going their separate ways, but public interactions like this have kept speculation alive.

Those rumors picked up steam last fall when the two were reportedly spotted leaving the same New York City hotel in September 2025. Neither has addressed the sightings directly, yet moments like this Instagram exchange continue to blur the line between playful banter and something more.

For now, Jenner’s Super Bowl bet remains intact, Booker is clearly siding with Seattle, and the internet is left dissecting every emoji. Whether this moment means anything beyond flirtation remains to be seen, but it added an unexpected celebrity subplot to Super Bowl week.