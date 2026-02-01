A Fox Sports reporter has the answer a lot of fans are asking: Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife, and does she actually exist?

Jen Hale, a reporter for Fox Sports, confirmed that she does, in fact, exist but declined to provide information about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's wife.

“Everyone knows,” Hale told Daily Mail. “I can’t (say who she is). If I could, I would, but I can’t. He’s happy. He’s in a really good spot.”

She continued, “I’ve never met her. I don’t know her. Aaron has become a friend over the years, so I wish him the very best. I think he’s happy. And that’s all you want for your people — you want them to find their comfort zone and their happiness. He went through some really tough times, and I’m glad he’s in such a good place now.”

Rodgers got married to Brittani (with an “i” he confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show) during last year's offseason. It was speculated that the Super Bowl champion was married when he showed up to preseason practice with a wedding band.

Hale is convinced, though, that her identity will not be a secret for much longer.

“I’m sure it will (come out). Doesn’t everything these days?” Hale said. “Can’t keep it all quiet long.”

She added, ‘Look, these athletes make a ton of money, I get it. But it’s also very difficult for them to have any privacy and that’s hard too, so it’s a double-edged sword.”

Hale is not the only one that has taken a deep dive into Rodgers' private life. Podcasters Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder, hosts of The Sports Gossip Show, have also shared that they have found out some information about the NFL star's life.

Rodgers has been open about not wanting to share any information about his wife.

“I'm with somebody who’s private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity and because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private, now I'm weird,” Rodgers told McAfee back in July. “My private life is my private life—and it's going to stay that way.”

He added, “The entitlement to information about my private life is so f–king ridiculous and embarrassing.”