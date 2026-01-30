The NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner, and the game is taking place in Los Angeles at the new Los Angeles Clippers stadium. All of the festivities for the weekend are happening in Los Angeles, too, and that includes the All-Star Celebrity Game. With the event lineups announced, NFL stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Keenan Allen are set to play in it.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report that both St. Brown and Allen are set to appear in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Both have strong ties to Southern California, and the Celebrity Game is not meant to be taken seriously; it is meant to be all about having fun. The two NFL stars can participate easily without worry.

St. Brown, 26, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons. He is also a two-time First Team All-Pro and one-time Second Team All-Pro. He grew up in Orange County, California, attended USC, and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It is also worth noting that St. Brown has eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards in each of the past four campaigns. For example, in 2025, St. Brown had 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, marking his third consecutive campaign with double-digit touchdowns.

Keenan Allen is not from California, but he attended college there after growing up in North Carolina. Allen starred at the University of California, Berkeley, before being drafted in the 2013 NFL Draft in the third round by the Chargers. The 33-year-old has been a staple in the NFL since he was drafted.

Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler, and he was the 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Allen has reached the 1,000-yard mark six times and the 100-catch mark five times in his career, and he is the Chargers' all-time leader in receptions (985) and second in team history in receiving yardage (11,307). He also returned after spending one season with the Bears.

There is a history of NFL players excelling in the Celebrity Game, with wide receivers Terrell Owens and DK Metcalf and pass-rusher Micah Parsons all winning the MVP award.