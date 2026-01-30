Away from main-roster action for several months now, College football sensation, former NFL star, and sporadic WWE announcer Pat McAfee is reportedly on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

As per a latest report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE believes that McAfee is expected to be back in the promotion soon. His exact schedule and role upon his return to WWE television are currently unknown.

Pat McAfee has predominantly worked as a commentator for Monday Night Raw. He has been a color commentator on RAW with Michael Cole since his second run in the promotion in 2024. Once a regular face on WWE TV, McAfee has been gone from his commentating duties since Jun. 2025, citing “mental exhaustion.” However, he often appears on WWE, resuming his announcing duties, and balances his WWE role with his ESPN College GameDay commitments.

Despite his absence from regular programming, McAfee has remained connected to WWE with the use of his Pat McAfee Show, where Brock Lesnar recently called in and announced himself for the 2026 Royal Rumble match.

Apart from his commentary job, McAfee has also been inside the ring a few times. He last faced Gunther at Backlash 2025, where he stood up and defended his friend Michael Cole's honor. McAfee, 38, has also been in matches against The Miz, Happy Corbin, Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, Adam Cole, and more. While there still remains no confirmation over McAfee's WWE return status, he was recently confirmed by Dana White to appear on UFC's White House card later this year.