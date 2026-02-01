The NBA trade deadline is on February 5, and rumors are running rampant around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With speculation growing that Antetokounmpo could be dealt, it appears head coach Doc Rivers believes the opposite.

During a guest appearance on “NBA on ESPN,” Rivers proclaimed that the 31-year-old forward/center informed the Bucks that he wants to stay in Milwaukee. If true, then that would essentially be the opposite of what the rumors have been suggesting for several weeks.

“Giannis has said everything that we need to hear,” said Rivers. “That he wants to be a Buck, he loves the city. That's all I can go by as a coach right now.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been connected to several teams in the rumor mill, including the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. He is in the first season of his three-year contract worth just over $175 million. So, if traded, his potential new team wouldn't have to worry about a new contract immediately.

The 13-year veteran has missed the past two games with the Bucks, though, after sustaining a calf injury in the team's 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets on January 23. He was given a four to six week recovery window at the time of the injury.

Antetokounmpo has played in 30 games so far in the 2025-26 campaign. When healthy, the nine-time All-Star has remained as efficient as ever. Through the 30 contests he has played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the three-point line.