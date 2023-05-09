Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jason Momoa’s Net Worth in 2023 is $25 million. Momoa is a popular actor who has starred in notable films such as Aquaman, Justice League, Dune, Game of Thrones, The Bad Batch, See?, and many others. He is a CinemaCon Award winner, CinEuphoria Awards winner, Teen Choice Awards nominee, and Kids’ Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jason Momoa’s net worth in 2023.

Jason Momoa’s net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jason Momoa was born on August 1, 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He studied in Norwalk High School. Afterwards, he would go on to attend the University of Hawaii.

In 1999, Momoa made his first onscreen acting debut in the hit series Baywatch. In the TV series’ movie edition in 2003, Momoa reprised his role as Jason. Aside from Baywatch, Momoa also made an appearance in the television movie Tempted.

Since then, Momoa started to earn more movie roles. He was casted in movies including Johnson Family Vacation, Pipeline, Conan the Barbarian, Bullet to the Head, Road to Paloma, Wolves, Debug, and many others. Aside from films, Momoa also did television work for various shows such as North Shore, The Game, Stargate: Atlantis, and the hit series Game of Thrones. According to Parade, Momoa probably earned a five figure salary per episode for portraying Khal Drogo. For his role in Game of Thrones, Momoa earned a CinEuphoria Honorary Award.

Although Momoa turned some heads for his performance in Game of Thrones, his breakout role came in DC’s Aquaman. After first taking up the role of Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Momoa starred in the first standalone Aquaman movie.

For making Aquaman come to life, Momoa was paid $3 million. Aquaman would go on to gross $1.14 billion worldwide. In addition to this, Momoa also earned a Teen Choice Awards nomination, a Kids’ Choice Awards nomination, and a MTV Movie & TV Award nomination. Due to the success of Aquaman, Momoa reprised the role in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Peacemaker.

Aside from starring in Aquaman, Momoa also had several notable standalone films. He starred in The Bad Batch, Sugar Mountain, Once Upon a Time in Venice, Braven, Sweet Girl, Dune, Slumberland, and The Last Manhunt. In Dune, Momoa starred as Duncan Idaho. For the role, Momoa reportedly received $2 million.

But while Momoa has garnered a lot of success doing movies, he also scored a decent payday in the TV series called See. For making Baba Voss come to life, according to sources, Momoa pocketed $600,000 per episode for the second season alone. It’s ultimately possible that those figures increased for the show’s season finale.

Given that Momoa has established his presence in the Hollywood scene, it isn’t a surprise that he is penciled to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Momoa is set to appear in TV Mini Series Chief of War, Cliffhanger, and Minecraft. Furthermore, he is set to make his debut in the Fast and Furious franchise in Fast X. Here, he will be working with a star studded cast that includes Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, and many others. It’s unknown how much Momoa will be getting for Fast X. Due to his caliber, it’s safe to say that Momoa will be receiving a decent amount of money for joining the lucrative franchise.

On top of it all, Momoa will also be reprising his role as Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. According to reports, Momoa will be enjoying a salary raise for the second installment of Aquaman. The Game of Thrones star will be receiving $15 million for making Aquaman come to life once again. In fact, Momoa confessed that he enjoyed filming the second installment.

According to Variety, Momoa said “It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

With Aquaman expected to become another box office hit, Momoa has assured fans that he will be portraying the underwater superhero, despite rumors of him leaving DC Studios.

Momoa assured everyone by saying, “I’ll always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jason Momoa’s net worth in 2023?