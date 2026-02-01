Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for speeding last week in Florida, and her boyfriend, fellow Olympian Christian Coleman, is also facing charges.

In Florida, Richardson was pulled over by law enforcement after allegedly driving over 100mph. Due to her alleged behavior behind the wheel, she was also written up for dangerous, excessive speeding, failing to dim headlights, following another vehicle too closely, and failing to move over.

In footage obtained by FOX 25 Orlando, an officer's body cam footage filmed the interaction between law enforcement and Richardson.

“You're driving at 104 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone, with subpar equipment, flashing people to get out of your way, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with their hazard lights on, you're going to jail for dangerous excessive speeding,” the officer is heard saying.

Richardson tried to defend herself after the officer explained why they pulled her over and pleaded to not be locked up in jail.

“I really want to work with you, sir. I am a law-abiding citizen,” Richardson is heard pleading to the officer. “Sir, please don’t allow me to go to jail. Please. Please, sir.”

“Please, sir. I’m begging you. Don’t take me to jail,” she continued. “I will do everything. My tire, I cannot go to jail. I promise you, I don’t want to go to jail. I’m right here. I have a team here. I have a coach, everything. I was not intentionally doing anything.”

Why is Christian Coleman involved in Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest?

Coleman was not the driver but was a passenger in the gold medalist's Aston Martin. The 2019 World 100m champion is currently facing charges as he “continued to refuse to identify himself,” according to the affidavit per People. Officers also allegedly found him in possession of drug paraphernalia.

While Richardson pleaded not to go to jail, she still was brought to the facility but shortly posted a $500 bond. Coleman posted a $1,000 bond. He is due for his arraignment on February 26 and Richardson will have her time in court on February 25.