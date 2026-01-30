Over a month after Anthony Joshua's fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, “The Watford Warrior” has shared a public statement addressing the loss of two of his closest friends and team members.

The former world heavyweight champion recently uploaded a video on Instagram. Despite his preference to speak to his fans live, Joshua explained why appearing on social media and addressing the situation was the ideal thing.

“It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit ⁠here and show all of my ‌emotions,” Joshua said on social ⁠media. Addressing the loss, he further claimed, “I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right.”

In the same Instagram upload, he also penned a heartfelt note, where he expressed his gratitude to “Latz and Sina” while also thanking all the locals involved in rescuing him and helping him recover after the crash.

“I also want to take a moment to show a massive amount of appreciation to the first responders, to everyone who rushed to help Latz and Sina, to those who helped me get to the hospital, and to all the locals who prayed for us at the scene.

“To the doctors and nurses at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi, including Dr. Ogunyankin, Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, and Dr. Ninalowo, thank you for your care. My appreciation also goes to the British Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Head of Mission, Simon Field,” Joshua wrote. “I would also like to give a massive thank you as well to Uncle Femi Otedola and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for all their logistical support. Without you guys, the transition back to the UK wouldn’t have been as smooth. You truly went above and beyond.”

He further also thanked Senator Daisy Danjuma, the Honourable Commissioners for Health in Ogun and Lagos States, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun and the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos States, Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The accident occurred after Joshua was travelling with Ghami and Ayodele in Nigeria, following his dominant victory over Jake Paul in Miami last month, in Dec. 2025, when his white Lexus crashed into a stationary truck. Joshua's driver recently faced arraignment on four charges.