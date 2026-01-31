Unrivaled delivered a night Philadelphia will not forget. At its inaugural tour stop, Philly is Unrivaled presented by Xfinity, the new women’s professional league did not just put on a show, it rewrote the record books.

A sold-out crowd of 21,490 fans packed Xfinity Mobile Arena for a nationally televised doubleheader, setting the all-time attendance mark for a regular-season professional women’s basketball game, per berkcommunications. The crowd also established new highs for any professional basketball game at the venue and any event in the arena’s history, eclipsing records previously held by the Philadelphia 76ers and even a Backstreet Boys concert.

The historic turnout underscored a breakthrough moment for Unrivaled, which continues to build momentum through city-focused tour stops that blend elite competition with community engagement. Four clubs took the floor in back-to-back games, marking the first women’s professional basketball action in Philadelphia since 1998, with the event simulcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Marina Mabrey steals the spotlight

While the records belonged to the league, the night belonged to Marina Mabrey. Mabrey delivered one of the most electric scoring displays the women’s game has seen, erupting for 27 points in a blistering seven-minute first quarter against Rose BC, Yahoo reports.

MARINA MABREY SETS UNRIVALED SCORING RECORD WITH 47 POINTS 🔥😤 10-15 3FG

18-28 FG

GAME-WINNING SHOT WHAT A PERFORMANCE 👏 pic.twitter.com/X8wXi2rxEy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2026

She caught fire immediately, drilling four straight three-pointers in rapid succession. A logo triple opened the floodgates, followed by makes from the wing, the corner, and a smooth stepback jumper that sent the crowd into a frenzy. By the time the quarter ended, Mabrey had already authored a performance that felt unreal in real time.

She finished with 47 points in just over 21 minutes, shooting 18-for-28 from the field and 10-for-15 at the free throw line. Mabrey also buried the game-winning basket, sealing Lunar Owls BC’s second win and punctuating a night that blended individual brilliance with league-wide history.

Beyond the box score, the record-setting crowd highlighted a broader vision. Unrivaled’s weeklong presence in Philadelphia included practices, fan activations, and community events designed to honor the city’s basketball roots while showcasing the future of the women’s game.